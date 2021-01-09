Bitcoin is back, along with the debate over its value. The price of the digital currency is soaring and last week it hit more than $40,000 for the first time, having doubled in less than a month. Its …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin boom threatens to turn it into pure gold - January 9, 2021
- Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High Amid Miner Revenue Surge - January 9, 2021
- Thinking of Buying Bitcoin? What Experts Say About Big Crypto Concerns: ‘You Have to Be Mentally Prepared’ - January 9, 2021