Historical trends suggest the token could skyrocket after the key halving event in 2024, according to Pantera Capital.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bottomed last year and the crypto could hit $148,000 by 2025, research firm says - August 24, 2023
- Bitcoin ‘overconfidence reigns’ but bulls must reclaim $27.8K — Trader - August 24, 2023
- Bitcoin sees sudden 4% uptick after investors anticipate lower likelihood of interest rate hike in September - August 24, 2023