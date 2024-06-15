Bitcoin has fallen to one-month lows and traders are ready with their BTC price targets — which will come true? The aggregate cost price of various hodlers is now coming into play as fears rise of a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bounces at 1-month lows — Watch these BTC price levels next - June 15, 2024
- Memeinator in focus as most meme coins beat Bitcoin in 2024 - June 15, 2024
- 3 reasons why Bitcoin analysts believe BTC price recovery is overdue - June 15, 2024