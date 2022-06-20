Bitcoin bounces back above $20,000 after weekend slide

Bitcoin rebounded Monday after a weekend sell-off but still struggled to remain above $20,000 as investors looked for solid ground. On Saturday, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency fell below $20,000 …
