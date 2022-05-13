Bitcoin bounces back above $30,000 as investors absorb fallout from Terra

The price of bitcoin bounced back above $30,000 after dropping to 2022 lows as investors study the fallout of Terra’s UST stablecoin. Bitcoin last traded 6.3% higher at $30,348.40, according to Coin …
