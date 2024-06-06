“You’re looking at the first breakout of bitcoin against M1 money supply since March 2017 when it went historically parabolic for 9 months,” an anonymous bitcoin analyst posted to X alongside a chart that showed bitcoin’s breakout and retest of a so-called Bollinger band as it last did in 2017.
