Bitcoin is back above $10,000. The largest cryptocurrency’s recent upward momentum carried it past that psychologically significant level on Sunday for the first time since October, according to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Breaches $10,000 to Reach Highest Level Since October - February 9, 2020
- Bitcoin Smashes Through $10,000 As Bull Run Suddenly Accelerates—Here’s Why - February 8, 2020
- Bitcoin Breaks Through $10,000 To Set Fresh 2020 High - February 8, 2020