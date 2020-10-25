Bitcoin price may now see sideways action for a few months after breaking through crucial multi-year resistance at $12,000. The previous week has been tremendous for Bitcoin ( BTC) investors as price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin breaking through $12K is huge but don’t expect higher prices before 2021 - October 25, 2020
- PayPal’s Bitcoin Strategy Is Not About Bitcoin - October 25, 2020
- PayPal’s New Service Is A $50 Billion Stimulus Check For Bitcoin - October 25, 2020