Priced just above $13,000, bitcoin is up 80% on the year, which is outpacing the year-to-date returns from leading equity performers in the S&P 500 including most of the infamous FAANG members.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Breakout: Eat My Dust Amazon, Apple, Facebook And Google - October 22, 2020
- Trading Nation: Bitcoin surges to highest level since January 2018 — Two traders on whether it can go higher - October 22, 2020
- For the first time since 2018 Bitcoin balances on exchanges fell below 2.5M - October 22, 2020