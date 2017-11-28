Bitcoin topped the key psychological barrier of $10,000 early Tuesday before falling to $9934.47, and Bitcoin related stocks like Riot Blockchain ( RIOT) and Overstock ( OSTK) rose on the news. [ibd-display-video id=2544553 width=50 float=left autostart …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The ‘immature’ global bitcoin market is ripe for arbitrage - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Breaks $10,000 Barrier For First Time; Crypto Stocks Rise - November 28, 2017
- BRIEF-Vemanti Group Makes Invests In Bitcoin And Cryptocurrencies - November 28, 2017