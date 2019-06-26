Bitcoin has broken the $13,000 price mark, with some of the top-20 cryptocurrencies showing double-digit gains on the day. Bitcoin has broken the $13,000 price mark, while gold demonstrates a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s gone parabolic - June 26, 2019
- Bitcoin Breaks $13,000 As Rally Continues - June 26, 2019
- Bitcoin’s Blowout Rally Exerts Pain as Record Shorts Get Burned - June 26, 2019