Market sentiment is on the upturn as the SEC appears ready to allow the first US bitcoin futures ETF to start trading next week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mark Cuban says he won’t invest in a potential bitcoin futures ETF: ‘I can buy directly’ - October 15, 2021
- Bitcoin breaks $60,000 for the first time since April as crypto ETFs look set for watershed SEC approval - October 15, 2021
- Bitcoin rises above $61,000, 6% away from all-time high - October 15, 2021