Bitcoin Breaks $9,500

If bitcoin is a bubble, it is apparently one that is still inflating. The price of bitcoin made it up above $9,500 on Monday for the first time. That means the price of bitcoin is up 900 percent in 2017 — an acceleration that has picked up in the last month.
