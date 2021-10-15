Bitcoin exceeded the key, psychological price level of $60,00 for the first time in several months. Where will the digital currency go next? Several technical analysts offer their views.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Breaks Through $60,000, Building Momentum To Reach Fresh Highs - October 15, 2021
- Crypto bull Pompliano says ‘spot’ ETF better for investors but ‘beggars can’t be choosers’ as SEC seen nearing bitcoin-futures approval - October 15, 2021
- The SEC is poised to allow the first bitcoin futures ETFs to begin trading - October 15, 2021