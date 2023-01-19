Smart contract blockchain Avalanche added support for BTC in its cross-chain bridge in June 2022. The number of bitcoin (BTC) bridged or ported from the Bitcoin blockchain to the Avalanche smart …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bridged to Avalanche Surpasses BTC Locked in Lightning Network - January 19, 2023
- Bitcoin Falls Back as Crypto’s Big Rally Faces a Big Test. Why It Could Get Ugly. - January 19, 2023
- Are Falling Wholesale Prices Good for Bitcoin? - January 19, 2023