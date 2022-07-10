Experts caution the unexpected price uptick as a ‘one-off event’ that is most likely a reaction to crypto exchange Binance’s decision to eliminate fees on BTC spot trading and that it in no way signal …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin briefly above $22,500, experts remain wary - July 10, 2022
- Bitcoin Now Braced For A ‘Black Swan’ Shock After $2 Trillion Terra Luna-Led Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano And Dogecoin Price Crash - July 10, 2022
- US Bitcoin mining firm Compass fires 15% staff, cuts exec pay by 50% - July 10, 2022