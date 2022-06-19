Bitcoin briefly dropped below $17,800 as sell-off accelerates — here’s what happened
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-19
Bitcoin fell to about $17,749, and ether fell to about $897 on Saturday afternoon, as the sell-off in the crypto market accelerates. Bitcoin bounced back to around $18,955 and ether was trading at …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin briefly dropped below $17,800 as sell-off accelerates — here’s what happened - June 19, 2022
- Start your week smart: Covid-19, Ukraine, Flight cancellations, Bitcoin, North Korea - June 19, 2022
- Bitcoin freefall continues, drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff deepens - June 19, 2022