Bitcoin briefly drops below $25,000 as $150 billion wiped off crypto markets over the weekend
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-13
Factors including rampant inflation and an imminent interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, along with an issue at Celsius, are behind the sell-off.
