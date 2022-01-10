The cryptocurrency market is continuing its new year slump.On Monday morning, the price of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, fell below $40,000 for the first time since September, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Plunges below $40,000, as Global Crypto Market Sell-Off - January 10, 2022
- Bitcoin briefly falls below $40,000 and 5 other crypto updates you should know - January 10, 2022
- Bitcoin Stabilizes Above $40K Support; Resistance Near $45K - January 10, 2022