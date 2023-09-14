ChainwireEmerging project Bitcoin BSC (BTCBSC) is proud to announce that it has raised over $1,700,000 surpassing 50% of the presale stage, leading up to its soft cap goal.The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin BSC Crypto ICO Reaches 50% Of Soft Cap After Raising Almost $2 Millions in 10 Days - September 14, 2023
- BTC price targets $27K as Bitcoin bulls shrug at PPI inflation surprise - September 14, 2023
- Hire The Best Bitcoin Recovery Expert: How To Safely Recover Stolen Cryptocurrency - September 14, 2023