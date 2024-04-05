In the X post, PlanB noted that Bitcoin formed a triple top in 2024, just before its halving. This is a change from its old historical price pattern, where the top was formed after the halving events.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Kevin O’Leary says he’d never buy a Bitcoin ETF — Here’s why - April 5, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) 200 Week MA Hits $33K – Will it Ever Break That Floor? - April 5, 2024
- Green Bitcoin Soars 1.6x On Uniswap Launch As Whale Strikes - April 5, 2024