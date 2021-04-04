Bitcoin is expected to validate the $59,500 area as support and gradually increase towards a new all-time high. Bitcoin Reaches $60,000 The daily chart shows that BTC has been increasing since March …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Out Above $60,000 but Fails to Sustain Highs - April 3, 2021
- More companies, including PayPal and Starbucks, are accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment, despite volatility warnings - April 3, 2021
- Shrink Your Student Loans, Invest in Bitcoin: Credit Card Points Get Creative - April 3, 2021