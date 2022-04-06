Bitcoin ($BTC) Can Weather Potential Loss of $UST Peg, Says Terra’s CEO Do Kwon
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-04-06
Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, which powers the Terra ($LUNA) blockchain, has said he believes the Bitcoin ($BTC) market is liquid enough to handle a potential loss of Terra’s flagship …
