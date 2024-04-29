BTC’s downward trend persists amid US economic indicators and ETF outflows, signaling potential impact from Fed interest rate expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Faces Potential Downturn As Analysts Eye ‘Second Danger Zone’ — But What Happened To ‘Memecoin Supercycle?’ - April 29, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: BTC-Spot ETFs Face Outflows in April Despite Halving - April 29, 2024
- Solo Bitcoin miner wins the 3.125 BTC lottery, solving valid block - April 29, 2024