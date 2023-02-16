Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have seen significant price hikes since the year began. Bitcoin (BTC) saw a surge of up to $23,000 in January while Ethereum (ETH) topped above $1640. However, a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2023 – Ethereum (ETH) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Coiled For Massive Price Rally - February 15, 2023
- Bitcoin Soars Past $24K to Reach 2-Week High - February 15, 2023
- Bitcoin soars to 6-month high, as regulatory concerns ease slightly - February 15, 2023