Its presale has raised $996.6k as of the time of writing, and it will likely hit $1 million before the end of the day. BTCMTX is currently on offer for $0.011. However, once the project raises $1.54 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miners Unload 20,000 BTC In A Week, Largest Sell-Off Since April: What’s Going On? - October 11, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC to Hit $100,000 Amid Market Fluctuations, but is Another Presale Coin a Better Bet? - October 11, 2023
- BitMEX Co-Founder Has Grim Warning On Blackrock’s Crypto Entry, But Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1M - October 11, 2023