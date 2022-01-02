Since December 4 price slump, Bitcoin’s bearish trend has subsided as Bitcoin pauses above $47K. For the past month, BTC/USD has been fluctuating between $46,000 and $52,000. Bitcoin is in a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Is In a Minor Retracement as Bitcoin Pauses above $47K - January 2, 2022
- 3 Explosive Cryptocurrencies That Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022 - January 2, 2022
- MARA for Bitcoin Exposure: Top Trade Q1 2022 - January 2, 2022