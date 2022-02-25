Today, the bulls are attempting to break the crucial resistance at $39,000 as Bitcoin risks decline below $39K. BTC/USD will face an uph …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Reaches an Overbought Region as Bitcoin Risks Decline below $39K - February 25, 2022
- Bitcoin Is Consciousness-Raising Technology On The Path Toward Enlightenment - February 25, 2022
- Coinbase earnings show trading of ethereum and altcoins surged in 2021 as bitcoin volume cooled - February 25, 2022