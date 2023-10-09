However, things changed early Monday, as the coin’s price suddenly broke the support at $27.8k several hours ago, dropping it to $27,550. The coin saw a slight recovery to $27,564 when writing, but it …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Will BTC Soar to $40,000 Amid Rising Global Adoption, While a New Presale Coin Draws Attention? - October 9, 2023
- Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Momentum at Risk ? -Key Indicators - October 9, 2023
- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Cautions about Bitcoin Halving that Is Less than 200 Days Away - October 9, 2023