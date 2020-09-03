Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Remains Bullish Despite H&S Reversal Pattern

Bitcoin made a bullish bounce at the 38.2% Fibonacci support level. Is it time for a continuation of the uptrend or will it expand into a complex correction?
