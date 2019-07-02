Bitcoin, which has soared sharply higher over the last few months, has suddenly turned, losing almost 15% in value over the last 24-hours and sparking fears the latest bubble has burst. Ethereum, …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bubble Bursts As Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP And Litecoin Prices Crash–Here’s Why - July 2, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Drops Under $10,000 as Downtrend Continues - July 2, 2019
- Global Uncertainties Can Push Bitcoin Higher - July 1, 2019