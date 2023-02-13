Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other major cryptocurrencies are extending last week’s losses Monday as U.S. regulators intensify their scrutiny of the industry. The risk-off …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bucks stock market rally as U.S. regulators hone in on crypto - February 13, 2023
- Bitcoin tumbles as regulators order Paxos to stop minting Binance stablecoin: CNBC Crypto World - February 13, 2023
- Mark Cuban Invests in Bitcoin Over Gold: What Do Other Experts Think Is the Better Bet? - February 13, 2023