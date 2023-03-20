Bitcoin (BTC-USD) extended its rally to a nine-month high in Monday morning trading as the tumult surrounding the banking sector spurred speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest-rate increases. The token climbed 3.6% to $28.29K …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin builds on rally as banking crisis attracts buyers - March 20, 2023
- Crypto Market Witnesses Odd Relationship Between Bitcoin, Ether Volatility Metrics - March 20, 2023
- Will the Fed stop rate hikes? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - March 20, 2023