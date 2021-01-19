My thesis is quite simple and has done me no end of good on the recent bull run: It is that this is just another repeat of the halvening phenomena we saw in 2016 and 2017. Here it is and it is my …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin: Bull And Bear Case - January 19, 2021
- Bitcoin is now the most-crowded trade, surpassing tech which spent more than a year in the top spot - January 19, 2021
- A $3 billion digital-asset investing trailblazer just launched an exchange-traded bitcoin product in the midst of the cryptocurrency’s wild rally - January 19, 2021