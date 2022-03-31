Ark Investment Management, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull Cathie Wood, scooped up more shares in the cryptocurrency-linked fintech stock Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bull Cathie Wood Scooped Up Shares Worth $59M In This Crypto Exchange On Tuesday - March 30, 2022
- Small investors are stepping up bullish bets on bitcoin, open interest data shows - March 30, 2022
- Bitcoin’s Environmental Threat Prompts Effort to ‘Change the Code, Not the Climate’ - March 30, 2022