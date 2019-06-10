In a dizzying weekend Twitter rant, McAfee claimed that the Department of Justice is compiling a bogus case against him for money-laundering, racketeering, and murder. Bitcoin evangelist John …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bull John McAfee Warns US Government: ‘I Will Bury You’ - June 9, 2019
- Ahmedabad: Bitcoin scammer sets up fake website for second con - June 9, 2019
- The Most Insane $1 Million and Beyond Bitcoin Price Predictions - June 9, 2019