Bitcoin ( BTC) bull market “FOMO” has yet to appear despite BTC price being up 120% this year. Data from statistics platform Look Into Bitcoin shows that on-chain transactions are only starting to involve “younger” bitcoins. Bitcoin remains near 18-month highs and well beyond its bear market trading range and several key resistance levels.
