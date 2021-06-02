“The system really isn’t set up for payments. It’s not fast enough for thousands and thousands of transactions,” bitcoin investor Mike Novogratz said on a podcast.
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin May Yet See ‘Breakthrough,’ Norway Finance Minister Says - June 2, 2021
- Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says the cryptocurrency will not be used as a payment system, but investors should buy it for protection against ‘insane’ global deficits - June 2, 2021
- Here’s why Fidelity’s Timmer thinks bitcoin could bottom at $30,000 - June 2, 2021