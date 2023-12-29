The most anticipated event for 2024 is undoubtedly the upcoming Bitcoin Halving event, which will take place either in April or May. Why is Bitcoin Halving eagerly awaited? Well, very simply – because history has shown that every Bitcoin Halving is followed by a Bitcoin bull run!
