The prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to enter its next phase of bullish growth after the forthcoming halving event, according to renowned analyst PlanB. The halving event, which is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bull Run Predicted Post-April 2024, Says Analyst Planb - September 18, 2023
- Conditions Coalescing Around Billionaire Michael Saylor’s $5M Bitcoin Call - September 18, 2023
- The Truth Behind Cuba’s Bitcoin Revolution: Video - September 18, 2023