BTC tokens in circulation are measured by the metric “unique tokens moving per day.” This metric is down 6.4% when compared to the beginning of 2023. On January 1, BTC price was $16,700, and at press time the asset is exchanging hands at $27,399.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bull trap or upcoming BTC price rally: Experts decode on-chain metrics - April 25, 2023
- StanChart sees Bitcoin reaching $133,000 in 2024, but investors should remain cautious - April 25, 2023
- Bitcoin-Tether Pair Is Most Liquid on Binance Even as TUSD Pair Sees Higher Volumes - April 25, 2023