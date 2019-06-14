Bitcoin’s price momentum and sentiment have picked up. It’s network (Metcalfe) value looks promising too. This article reviews why the outlook for Bitcoin looks promising. It also looks briefly at …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: Bullish Until Proven Otherwise - June 14, 2019
- Bitcoin’s carbon footprint could equal that of large cities like Las Vegas - June 14, 2019
- Jack Dorsey Hints at How Square Crypto May Help With Bitcoin Development - June 14, 2019