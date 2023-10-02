Bitcoin price rallied above the $27,500 resistance. BTC is consolidating near $28,000 and might start a minor downside correction in the near term. Bitcoin gained pace above the $27,200 and $27,500 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bulls Aim Big After Recent Surge To $28K - October 2, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Rises Above $28,000, Solana Gains Over 14% - October 2, 2023
- SEC Chair Gensler Clashes With Congressman On Bitcoin, Ether - October 1, 2023