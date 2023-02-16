BTC options are set to expire on Feb. 17, but bears could aim to take control by pushing Bitcoin price below $22,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bulls aim to hold this week’s BTC gains leading into Friday’s $675M options expiry - February 16, 2023
- Bitcoin hits a 6-month high as the total crypto market regains $85 billion in value - February 16, 2023
- Ordinals creator views his Bitcoin-centric creation as ‘digital artifacts,’ not just NFTs - February 16, 2023