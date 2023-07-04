Bitcoin bulls are seeking to take advantage of light market liquidity ahead of the July 4 holiday to push the price of the digital currency to another high for the year. Most Read from BloombergChina Restricts Export of Chipmaking Metals in Clash With USRussian General Still Missing as Defense Chief Slams MutinyLazard Fires Senior Banker for Inappropriate Behavior at PartyBank of America Says it Started Talks With Fed After Stress Test ResultsMusk,

Read Full Story