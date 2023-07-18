Bitcoin returns to a tug-of-war over the $30,000 mark, with BTC price action costing RSI weeks of upside. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC price action dropping after a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs’ Approval: What Does it Mean for Users? - July 18, 2023
- Bitcoin bulls battle to reclaim $30K amid BTC price RSI ‘reset’ - July 18, 2023
- Sarson Funds Launches Stablecoins on Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Casper (CSPR) - July 18, 2023