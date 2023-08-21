Bitcoin suffered one of its more dramatic declines ever last Thursday at least in part thanks to the realization that a strengthening economy means interest rates are likely to stay on the rise.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bulls Mull the Meaning of New Fed Messaging on Inflation and Interest Rates - August 21, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum virtually unmoved since yesterday, but the bruises are starting to show - August 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Fractal Repeats: Prepare For A Rally To $60,000, Says Analyst - August 21, 2023