Bitcoin – Bulls Need Another Win to Calm the Nerves

Bitcoin gained 1.33% on Saturday, reversing Friday’s 2.01% loss, to end the day at $3,506.0. The gain has reduced the week’s loss to 13.19% for the current week, Monday through Saturday.
