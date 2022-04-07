The sellers of the 6-acre property are considering accepting the cryptocurrency as payment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett a ‘sociopathic grandpa from Omaha,’ taking aim at Bitcoin’s ‘enemies’ Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink - April 7, 2022
- Bitcoin Burning a Hole in Your Pocket? You Might Be Able to Buy This $16 Million Texas Home With It - April 7, 2022
- A New Petro-Asset’: This Historic Move Could Send Bitcoin’s Price To $1 Million - April 7, 2022