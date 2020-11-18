Bitcoin can rise to as high as $60,000 next year as it continues to replace gold, Novogratz says

Novogratz, a known cryptocurrency bull, sees bitcoin rising as high as $55,000 or $60,000 by the end of next year as it increasingly displaces gold in investors’ portfolios.
